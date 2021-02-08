Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hartford Business Journal HCL Technologies has signed a lease for 16,700 square feet at the 837,225-sf State House Square office property in Hartford, Conn The tech company is taking some of the 132,000 sf of space that Traveler’s Indemnity...
Commercial Observer A venture of Vornado Realty Trust and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has secured $525 million of financing against One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Barclays provided the...
Commercial Observer ViacomCBS has paid $267 million, or $98889/sf, for the 27,000-square-foot office building at 500 West 57th St in Manhattan The New York company bought the property from Extell Development Co, which had acquired it in 2017 for...
The Real Deal Hartz Mountain Industries has requested to turn over the 353-room Soho Grand and 201-room Roxy hotels in Manhattan to its lenders in a deed-of-lieu foreclosure, according to servicer notes compiled by Trepp LLC The Secaucus, NJ,...
Boston Business Journal The owners of a mixed-use portfolio totaling 114,000 square feet in suburban Boston have hired Boston Realty Advisors to market the properties for sale The portfolio consists of 649 and 655 Squire Road in Revere, Mass, and 1...
New York Post The 15 million-square-foot office building formerly known as 666 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is set to re-open next year Brookfield Asset Management, which bought the building in 2018 for $13 billion, has renamed it 660 Fifth Ave It is...
Dallas CityBizList Plastipak Packaging Inc has renewed and expanded its lease at 3200 Kingsley Road, a 531,950-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The company, a global plastics manufacturer, is leasing 470,590 sf...
Commercial Observer A venture of RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone plans on demolishing the Grand Hyatt hotel in Manhattan and replacing the 26-story building with an 83-story mixed-use tower The property, at 109 East 42nd St, will include a public...
The Real Deal BentallGreenOak has paid $46 million, or $460,000/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot warehouse at 2300 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the building from a venture of Turnbridge Equities and Harbor Group...