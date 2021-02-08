Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $39 million of financing against the 168-unit Watermark LIC apartment property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by Twining Properties of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed today that indoor dining can resume in New York City on Friday, two days earlier than he previously had announced Restaurants will be limited to 25 percent capacity Cuomo had suspended indoor...
Hartford Business Journal HCL Technologies has signed a lease for 16,700 square feet at the 837,225-sf State House Square office property in Hartford, Conn The tech company is taking some of the 132,000 sf of space that Traveler’s Indemnity...
Multi Housing News JT Klein Co has secured $293 million of financing for the development of the Limestone Ridge Apartments, a 116-unit affordable-housing project in Fitchburg, Wis KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a...
Davidson Kempner Capital Management has acquired an 80 percent stake in a portfolio of office buildings in Maryland and Pennsylvania from Brandywine Realty Trust, which said the sale generated $156 million of net cash...
Commercial Observer ViacomCBS has paid $267 million, or $98889/sf, for the 27,000-square-foot office building at 500 West 57th St in Manhattan The New York company bought the property from Extell Development Co, which had acquired it in 2017 for...
The Real Deal Hartz Mountain Industries has requested to turn over the 353-room Soho Grand and 201-room Roxy hotels in Manhattan to its lenders in a deed-of-lieu foreclosure, according to servicer notes compiled by Trepp LLC The Secaucus, NJ,...
Boston Business Journal The owners of a mixed-use portfolio totaling 114,000 square feet in suburban Boston have hired Boston Realty Advisors to market the properties for sale The portfolio consists of 649 and 655 Squire Road in Revere, Mass, and 1...