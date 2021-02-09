Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Held Properties Inc has acquired Raintree Corporate Center I, a 149,424-square-foot office building in Scottsdale, Ariz, for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles developer purchased the three-story property, at 15333 North Pima Road,...
San Antonio Business Journal Local developer Loopy Ltd is building The Cosmopolitan, a 105-unit apartment project in San Antonio The property, at 311 West Laurel St, will include a fitness area, rooftop terrace and offer increase security It will...
Austin Business Journal Ground is slated to break soon on a 248-bed student-housing project near the main campus of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas Arch-Con Corp of Houston is the project’s developer It is being built on the site of...
Cedar Realty Trust Inc, which owns 54 retail centers with 82 million square feet, is looking to the mortgage market to refinance $325 million of unsecured debt that matures by the end of next year The Port Washington, NY, REIT has relied on the...
Commercial Observer G8 Capital has paid $717 million, or $29882/sf, for the 239,945-square-foot office building at 2001 North Beauregard St in Alexandria, Va The Ladera Ranch, Calif, investment company bought the property from an undisclosed seller...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $564 million, or $235,000/unit, for the 240-unit Indigo Springs apartment property in Mesa, Ariz, about 20 miles east of downtown Phoenix The Boston investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Preylock Holdings has paid $1667 million for three industrial buildings with 22 million square feet in the Atlanta and Memphis, Tenn, areas that are net leased to their tenants The three properties were sold by Core5 Industrial Partners, an Atlanta...
Lloyd Jones has paid $653 million, or nearly $214,000/unit, for the 306-unit Arium Grandewood apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The Miami apartment developer bought the property, formerly known as Arium Grande Lakes, at 3701 Grandewood Blvd, from a...