The Real Deal The Musso Group is offering for sale four apartment properties with a combined 382 units in Queens, NY The New Hyde Park, NY, company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to sell the portfolio, which comes with an asking price of $99...
The Real Deal Olmstead Properties has filed a lawsuit claiming Dylan’s Candy owes more than $200,000 in unpaid rent for its corporate office at 315 East 62nd St in Manhattan The New York company alleges that Dylan’s vacated its space in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brookfield Properties has turned over the Florence Mall in suburban Cincinnati to its lender A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for a $90 million loan that’s...
Parkview Financial has provided $275 million of construction financing for the development of the Kestrel Park Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Vancouver, Wash The 178-unit property, on 55 acres at 15306 NE Fourth Plain Road, about 10...
CBRE has originated $1145 million of Freddie Mac financing against two apartment properties with 610 units that are across from each other in Tampa, Fla The two 10-year loans were used to retire a Freddie loan that still had more than six years of...
Cedar Realty Trust Inc, which owns 54 retail centers with 82 million square feet, is looking to the mortgage market to refinance $325 million of unsecured debt that matures by the end of next year The Port Washington, NY, REIT has relied on the...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $110 million of construction financing for the development of the 83-unit La Clara condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla The 25-story property is being built on 24 acres at 1515 South...
Dwight Capital has provided $50 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) for the 211-unit SOVA on Grant Apartments in Denver The loan allowed the property’s owner, McWhinney of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $39 million of financing against the 168-unit Watermark LIC apartment property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by Twining Properties of New...