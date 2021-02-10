Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cedar Realty Trust Inc, which owns 54 retail centers with 82 million square feet, is looking to the mortgage market to refinance $325 million of unsecured debt that matures by the end of next year The Port Washington, NY, REIT has relied on the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, a sleepy REIT with a portfolio of 119 net-leased industrial properties totaling 234 million square feet, is getting a lot of attention Blackwells Capital LLC, a New...
Mortgage lender 3650 REIT, which originates both long- and short-term mortgages, has raised $580 million of what could be $950 million of additional capital to continue writing loans The Miami company, which retains the risk pieces of CMBS deals...
An investor group led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc has offered to buy the partnership units that it doesn’t own of affiliate Brookfield Property Partners for $1650 each, valuing the company at $59 billion The offer marks a 14 percent...
Paul Bayer is retiring as National Retail Properties Inc’s chief investment officer, effective Dec 31 Bayer joined the Orlando, Fla, REIT in September 1999 as vice president of leasing and took over as chief investment officer in 2010...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $1294 million, or $20460/sf, for four industrial properties with 632,497 square feet in Southern California The Los Angeles industrial REIT, whose portfolio now consists of more than 30 million sf, bought the...
Apartment Investment and Management Co, or Aimco, yesterday confirmed that it had received an indication of interest to buy the Denver REIT The proposed buyer is said to be Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management of Dallas, which has a...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bow Street LLC had made an offer to buy Paramount Group for $950-$10/share in cash, or up to $22 billion But Paramount rebuffed the offer, saying the proposal was “inadequate” and...