TruAmerica Multifamily has hired Orie Paul as senior director of capital markets and investor relations Paul joins from Pimco, where he was vice president and relationship manager He previously was a director with Blackstone Group While with the two...
Alexander Vouvalides and Joshua Hatfield, chief investment officer and executive vice president of operations, respectively, of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, have resigned to form their own company Details of their new venture couldn’t...
CBRE has added Bruer Kershner as senior vice president to its Philadelphia office institutional properties group Kershner joins from Eastdil Secured, where he was senior vice president in its New York office He’s rejoining CBRE, where he was...
Ola Hixon, a 15-year investment-management veteran who most recently was senior principal of KKR & Co, has join PGIM Real Estate as executive director and assistant portfolio manager for its US value-add operation While at KKR, Hixon handled...
Cityview has hired Kyle Naye, who was vice president of originations at PGIM Real Estate, as senior director of acquisitions Naye is charged with helping the Los Angeles investment manager expand its investment strategy, increasing the size of its...
Greystone has hired Matthew Downs as managing director on its CMBS lending team, where he reports to Robert Russell, head of CMBS production Downs joins the New York lender from MonticelloAM LLC, an alternative lender led by Alan and Jonathan Litt,...
Kevin Swill, a long-time commercial real estate industry professional, has been named chief executive of Thirty Capital Financial, a Charlotte, NC, financial services company that, among other things, provides defeasance services to its clients...
John Maute has been named chief executive of M360 Advisors, the investment management affiliate of alternative lender Money360 Maute, a 30-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, was an early investor in M360, which now manages $900...
Michael Ware and Taylor Hill have rejoined Marcus & Millichap as senior vice presidents in the company’s Institutional Property Advisors unit The two join from Berkadia, which they had joined just more than five years ago They’re...