Multi Housing News Avanath Capital Management LLC has paid $199 million, or $234,117/unit, for the 85-unit Grove Senior Apartments in Garden Grove, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property, at 12721 Garden Grove Blvd, from Meta...
Wall Street Journal Vornado Realty Trust is looking to take full control of Manhattan’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas and San Francisco’s 555 California St The New York REIT, which owns a 70 percent stake in both office properties, has had...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Carter Multifamily has paid $575 million, or about $184,295/unit, for the Station at Poplar Tent apartments in Concord, NC An affiliate of Tynes Development of Birmingham, Ala, sold the 312-unit property,...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos has bought the Preserve at Mountain Island Lake, a 240-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $443 million, or about $184,583/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, company bought the...
REBusiness Online Four Springs Capital Trust has paid $129 million, or $5682/sf, for the 227,028-square-foot industrial building at 1411 Campbell St in Toledo, Ohio The Lake Como, NJ, management and development company purchased the property from...
MBK Real Estate and Rockefeller Group, a venture that just recently completed construction of the 297,161-square-foot Fontana Santa Ana Industrial Center in Fontana, Calif, has sold the San Bernardino County property for $54 million, or nearly...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $5425 million, or $145,053/unit, for the 374-unit Crosswinds Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the two-story property from Emma Capital Investments, which had paid $22 million for it...
Houston Business Journal Walton Street Capital has bought an 805,601-square-foot industrial property in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The Chicago private-equity real estate investment firm bought the property from its developer, Duke Realty Corp...
San Antonio Business Journal Briar Meads Capital LLC has purchased a pair of office and industrial buildings totaling 202,073 square feet in San Antonio The New York investment firm purchased the buildings, in the Crosswinds Business Park, from...