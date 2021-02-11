Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Hidrock Properties’ 167-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 8 Herald Square in Manhattan, will be converted to coworking space that would be managed by the Yard, an operator of such space in New York The Yard signed a...
The Real Deal CIBC has filed a foreclosure suit against the owner of the 95-room AKA United Nations Hotel in Manhattan The suit, filed this week in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that a venture led by Prodigy Network did not pay off the $81...
Wall Street Journal Vornado Realty Trust is looking to take full control of Manhattan’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas and San Francisco’s 555 California St The New York REIT, which owns a 70 percent stake in both office properties, has had...
Wall Street Journal Conde Nast is withholding $24 million of rent it owed last month for the 12 million square feet of space it leases at Manhattan’s One World Trade Center The publisher is also considering not paying rent in the future as it...
The Real Deal The Musso Group is offering for sale four apartment properties with a combined 382 units in Queens, NY The New Hyde Park, NY, company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to sell the portfolio, which comes with an asking price of $99...
The Real Deal Stawski Partners has settled a dispute with Gap over unpaid rent at the clothing retailer’s store at 1212 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The New York investment firm, which owns the building, had filed a lawsuit in the Southern District...
The Real Deal Olmstead Properties has filed a lawsuit claiming Dylan’s Candy owes more than $200,000 in unpaid rent for its corporate office at 315 East 62nd St in Manhattan The New York company alleges that Dylan’s vacated its space in...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed today that indoor dining can resume in New York City on Friday, two days earlier than he previously had announced Restaurants will be limited to 25 percent capacity Cuomo had suspended indoor...
Hartford Business Journal HCL Technologies has signed a lease for 16,700 square feet at the 837,225-sf State House Square office property in Hartford, Conn The tech company is taking some of the 132,000 sf of space that Traveler’s Indemnity...