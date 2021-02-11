Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer KKR has provided $375 million of financing against the 726,000-square-foot Center Plaza office property in Boston The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Synergy Investment and BentallGreenOak, to retire $2461...
Greystone has provided $239 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) for the 220-unit Hubbard Hill Retirement Community in Elkhart, Ind The 30-year loan allowed Hubbard Hill, a...
Trion Properties has lined up $526 million of mortgage financing from Freddie Mac for four apartment properties with 365 units in the Portland, Ore, area The Los Angeles investment manager had acquired the four properties in 2017 and 2018 for a...
The Real Deal CIBC has filed a foreclosure suit against the owner of the 95-room AKA United Nations Hotel in Manhattan The suit, filed this week in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that a venture led by Prodigy Network did not pay off the $81...
Wall Street Journal Conde Nast is withholding $24 million of rent it owed last month for the 12 million square feet of space it leases at Manhattan’s One World Trade Center The publisher is also considering not paying rent in the future as it...
MBK Real Estate and Rockefeller Group, a venture that just recently completed construction of the 297,161-square-foot Fontana Santa Ana Industrial Center in Fontana, Calif, has sold the San Bernardino County property for $54 million, or nearly...
The Real Deal Stawski Partners has settled a dispute with Gap over unpaid rent at the clothing retailer’s store at 1212 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The New York investment firm, which owns the building, had filed a lawsuit in the Southern District...
The Real Deal Olmstead Properties has filed a lawsuit claiming Dylan’s Candy owes more than $200,000 in unpaid rent for its corporate office at 315 East 62nd St in Manhattan The New York company alleges that Dylan’s vacated its space in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brookfield Properties has turned over the Florence Mall in suburban Cincinnati to its lender A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for a $90 million loan that’s...