Commercial Observer DekaBank has filed to take over the 655-room New York Marriott East Side Hotel at 525 Lexington Ave in Manhattan, which backs a $53 million loan it holds It filed a complaint this week in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleging the...
The Real Deal CIBC has filed a foreclosure suit against the owner of the 95-room AKA United Nations Hotel in Manhattan The suit, filed this week in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that a venture led by Prodigy Network did not pay off the $81...
Wall Street Journal Vornado Realty Trust is looking to take full control of Manhattan’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas and San Francisco’s 555 California St The New York REIT, which owns a 70 percent stake in both office properties, has had...
Wall Street Journal Conde Nast is withholding $24 million of rent it owed last month for the 12 million square feet of space it leases at Manhattan’s One World Trade Center The publisher is also considering not paying rent in the future as it...
South Florida Business Journal Allen Morris Co has submitted a revised plan for a mixed-use project it has proposed for the Miami suburb of Coral Gables, Fla The local developer initially had wanted to build a 17-story property with 150 apartment...
South Florida Business Journal Alena Corp has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Homestead, Fla, about 40 miles southwest of Miami Homestead’s Planning & Zoning Board will consider a rezoning and land-use map amendments for the...
Dallas Business Journal EMLS Inc has agreed to fully lease a 398,442-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The building, at 900 South Western Blvd, will be part of the Denton Crossing @ I-35 business...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is slated to start in the second half of this year on the $1 billion Leander Springs mixed-use development in Leander, Texas, about 26 miles north of Austin, Texas The 80-acre property will include up to 1,600...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a 278-acre site along South Royall Drive and will include 30...