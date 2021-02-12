Log In or Subscribe to read more
RM Communities, an affiliate of crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul, has paid $249 million, or $194,531/unit, for the 128-unit Turtle Creek apartments in St Louis The Los Angeles company bought the property from Highgate Capital Group, which was...
Dwight Capital has provided $8072 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for a pair of neighboring apartment properties in Virginia Beach, Va The New York lender, among the...
PCCP LLC has provided $863 million of senior financing to facilitate Madera Residential’s purchase of the Domain and Lofts, with a total of 620 apartment units at the CityCentre mixed-use complex in Houston Madera, a Lubbock, Texas, apartment...
A venture of Koch Real Estate Investments and Fontainebleau Development has taken title to the Drew Las Vegas, an under-construction hotel-casino resort that was to have nearly 3,900 hotel rooms and residential condominium units, 180,000 square feet...
The New York REIT increased the size of its apartment property portfolio to 37 with 12,722 units with the purchase of a pair of properties, in Texas and Arizona in deals valued at a total of $1138 million It bought an Austin, Texas, property for...
Multi Housing News Avanath Capital Management LLC has paid $199 million, or $234,117/unit, for the 85-unit Grove Senior Apartments in Garden Grove, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property, at 12721 Garden Grove Blvd, from Meta...
Commercial Observer KKR has provided $375 million of financing against the 726,000-square-foot Center Plaza office property in Boston The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Synergy Investment and BentallGreenOak, to retire $2461...
Greystone has provided $239 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) for the 220-unit Hubbard Hill Retirement Community in Elkhart, Ind The 30-year loan allowed Hubbard Hill, a...
Trion Properties has lined up $526 million of mortgage financing from Freddie Mac for four apartment properties with 365 units in the Portland, Ore, area The Los Angeles investment manager had acquired the four properties in 2017 and 2018 for a...