Boston Business Journal Center Court Partners is planning a 175-unit apartment property and 250,000-square-foot life-sciences and office building in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood The two buildings, at 75 Morrissey Blvd, would sit on a site next...
The Real Deal The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has chosen a venture of Brookfield Properties and Silverstein Properties to develop a 1,325-unit apartment complex at 5 World Trade Center in Manhattan The plan also calls for 190,000...
RM Communities, an affiliate of crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul, has paid $249 million, or $194,531/unit, for the 128-unit Turtle Creek apartments in St Louis The Los Angeles company bought the property from Highgate Capital Group, which was...
Dwight Capital has provided $8072 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for a pair of neighboring apartment properties in Virginia Beach, Va The New York lender, among the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Miller Global Properties LLC and Principal Real Estate Investors has acquired the 304,059-square-foot office building at 4600 South Syracuse in Denver Miller, of Denver, and Principal Real...
PCCP LLC has provided $863 million of senior financing to facilitate Madera Residential’s purchase of the Domain and Lofts, with a total of 620 apartment units at the CityCentre mixed-use complex in Houston Madera, a Lubbock, Texas, apartment...
Bisnow Federal Realty Investment Trust is planning another apartment property for its Bethesda Row mixed-use development in Bethesda, Md The building would have 275,000 square feet of space and stand 70 feet But the Rockville, Md, REIT hasn’t...
Washington Business Journal Comstock Holdings Co is planning a JW Marriott Hotel with 250 hotel rooms and 90 residential condominium units in Reston, Va The property would be built at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza that would connect to three office...
Commercial Observer KKR has provided $375 million of financing against the 726,000-square-foot Center Plaza office property in Boston The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Synergy Investment and BentallGreenOak, to retire $2461...