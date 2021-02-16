Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Keystone Property Group and Concord Hospitality has broken ground on the 127-room Hotel West + Main in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The 11-story building, at 125 East Elm St, will be part of...
Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Larry E Jennings Jr plans on constructing a 42-unit affordable-housing building in Baltimore The Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation last week rejected Jennings’ plan to construct...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of industrial buildings that are part of a larger development in Rock Hill, SC, about 28 miles south of the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Strategic Capital Partners of...
Charlotte Business Journal Tribek Properties has filed plans to build a 300-foot commercial building in Charlotte, NC The local developer has proposed the property for the 21-acre site of a 26,000-square-foot office building, at 101 South King...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of the Soleste Cityline Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla A venture of The Estate Cos of Miami, Merrimac Ventures of Fort Lauderdale,...
The Real Deal BRP Cos has proposed building a 487-unit apartment complex at 270 Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer plans to acquire the project’s development site from the Allure Group, which had bought it in 2015 from CABS,...
Crain’s New York Business Minrav Development has filed plans for a 50-unit luxury residential condominium building in Manhattan The project, at 305 First Ave, will stand 116 feet and include commercial space Minrav, a New York developer, will...
Hartford Business Journal Trinity Brook Realty Advisors is scheduled to break ground this month on a 52-unit apartment property in West Hartford, Conn The nonprofit arm of the West Hartford Housing Authority plans on completing the project in May...
CoastalViewcom Montana Avenue Capital has sold the 121,230-square-foot Enclave at Carpinteria office building in Carpinteria, Calif, to an undisclosed Los Angeles investor for $44 million, or $36295/sf The property, at 6303-6309 Carpinteria Ave, is...
Dallas Morning News Black Creek Group is developing a 2 million square-foot industrial project in Dallas The Denver property investor and developer is constructing the two-building property, dubbed the I-20 Logistics Park, on a 165-site along...