Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Block Real Estate Services LLC has paid $317 million, or $134,322/unit, for the 236-unit Towne Park at Har-Ber apartment property in the northwest Arkansas city of Springdale The Kansas City, Mo, real...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in 347,000 square feet of office, retail and parking space at Tower 46, a 425,000-sf mixed-use building at 55 West 46th St in Manhattan Brookfield Asset Management is buying the stake in a...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of industrial buildings that are part of a larger development in Rock Hill, SC, about 28 miles south of the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Strategic Capital Partners of...
Charlotte Business Journal Tribek Properties has filed plans to build a 300-foot commercial building in Charlotte, NC The local developer has proposed the property for the 21-acre site of a 26,000-square-foot office building, at 101 South King...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of the Soleste Cityline Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla A venture of The Estate Cos of Miami, Merrimac Ventures of Fort Lauderdale,...
FPA Multifamily LLC has acquired the 412-unit Trilogy Apartments in St Louis The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Freeman Webb Co for $365 million, or $88,592/unit, according to the St Louis Business Journal Freeman Webb, which had...
CoastalViewcom Montana Avenue Capital has sold the 121,230-square-foot Enclave at Carpinteria office building in Carpinteria, Calif, to an undisclosed Los Angeles investor for $44 million, or $36295/sf The property, at 6303-6309 Carpinteria Ave, is...
Dallas CityBizList Bascom Group has bought the Cantera at Towne Lake Apartments, a 350-unit property in Cypress, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Houston Newmark brokered the deal The purchase price was not known Cantera at Towne Lake is part of a...
Dallas CityBizList CenterPoint Properties has bought a 601,261-square-foot industrial property in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas Link Logistics Real Estate sold the building, at 3507 Pasadena Parkway, in a deal brokered by JLL Capital Markets...