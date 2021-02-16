Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Block Real Estate Services LLC has paid $317 million, or $134,322/unit, for the 236-unit Towne Park at Har-Ber apartment property in the northwest Arkansas city of Springdale The Kansas City, Mo, real...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in 347,000 square feet of office, retail and parking space at Tower 46, a 425,000-sf mixed-use building at 55 West 46th St in Manhattan Brookfield Asset Management is buying the stake in a...
Charlotte Business Journal Centrum Realty & Development has paid $10 million, or about $12978/sf, for the Seneca Square shopping center in Charlotte, NC The Chicago real estate developer bought the 77,055-square-foot property from Sembler of St...
FPA Multifamily LLC has acquired the 412-unit Trilogy Apartments in St Louis The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Freeman Webb Co for $365 million, or $88,592/unit, according to the St Louis Business Journal Freeman Webb, which had...
Dallas CityBizList Bascom Group has bought the Cantera at Towne Lake Apartments, a 350-unit property in Cypress, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Houston Newmark brokered the deal The purchase price was not known Cantera at Towne Lake is part of a...
Dallas CityBizList CenterPoint Properties has bought a 601,261-square-foot industrial property in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas Link Logistics Real Estate sold the building, at 3507 Pasadena Parkway, in a deal brokered by JLL Capital Markets...
AZ Big Media A joint venture led by ViaWest Group has broken ground on the Goodyear Crossings Industrial Park, a three-building complex with 410,239 square feet in Goodyear, Ariz ViaWest, of Phoenix, and an undisclosed Philadelphia investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $695 million, or $351,010, for two apartment properties with a total of 198 units that are across from each other in Norwalk, Conn The two properties, the 129-unit...
RM Communities, an affiliate of crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul, has paid $249 million, or $194,531/unit, for the 128-unit Turtle Creek apartments in St Louis The Los Angeles company bought the property from Highgate Capital Group, which was...