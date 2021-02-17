Log In or Subscribe to read more
Healthpeak Properties Inc, the former HCP Inc, is reducing its exposure to the seniors-housing sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is subject to increasing supply It's refocusing its efforts on the life-sciences and...
Real Estate NJ Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 53 Frontage Road in Hampton, NJ, about 60 miles west of Manhattan Shelbourne Global owns the 288,280-sf office building, which is now about 90...
Commercial Observer The New York City Hospitality Alliance has found that 92 percent of the more than 400 restaurants it recently surveyed did not pay their full rent in December It’s the first time the metric surpassed the 90 percent mark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc was able to increase rents on lease renewals last year by 183 percent to $4653, marking the largest increase in that metric in 10 years The Pasadena, Calif, REIT...
Wall Street Journal Conde Nast is withholding $24 million of rent it owed last month for the 12 million square feet of space it leases at Manhattan’s One World Trade Center The publisher is also considering not paying rent in the future as it...
Dallas Business Journal EMLS Inc has agreed to fully lease a 398,442-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The building, at 900 South Western Blvd, will be part of the Denton Crossing @ I-35 business...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The rental assistance that Simon Property Group provided to its retailer tenants took a bite out of the company’s net operating income last year, which declined by 171 percent to $5 billion from $61...
The Real Deal Olmstead Properties has filed a lawsuit claiming Dylan’s Candy owes more than $200,000 in unpaid rent for its corporate office at 315 East 62nd St in Manhattan The New York company alleges that Dylan’s vacated its space in...