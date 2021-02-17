Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The New York City Hospitality Alliance has found that 92 percent of the more than 400 restaurants it recently surveyed did not pay their full rent in December It’s the first time the metric surpassed the 90 percent mark...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $50 million, or $35331/sf, for the 141,518-square-foot Rancho Bernardo Vista industrial building in San Diego The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has managed to negotiate a one-year extension of the $2603 million CMBS loan against its Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2013-GAM, was slated to mature...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of the Soleste Cityline Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla A venture of The Estate Cos of Miami, Merrimac Ventures of Fort Lauderdale,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $695 million, or $351,010, for two apartment properties with a total of 198 units that are across from each other in Norwalk, Conn The two properties, the 129-unit...
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $190 million of financing against a 1,379-unit apartment project in the Bronx, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Brookfield Property Partners, to retire $962 million of debt that HSBC Bank...
RM Communities, an affiliate of crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul, has paid $249 million, or $194,531/unit, for the 128-unit Turtle Creek apartments in St Louis The Los Angeles company bought the property from Highgate Capital Group, which was...
Dwight Capital has provided $8072 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for a pair of neighboring apartment properties in Virginia Beach, Va The New York lender, among the...