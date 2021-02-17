Log In or Subscribe to read more
Healthpeak Properties Inc, the former HCP Inc, is reducing its exposure to the seniors-housing sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is subject to increasing supply It's refocusing its efforts on the life-sciences and...
San Diego Business Journal EverWest Advisors has paid $253 million, or $33835/sf, for the 74,774-square-foot industrial building at 3209 Lionshead Road in Carlsbad, Calif The Denver investor purchased the property from Graymark Capital and Blue...
PGIM Real Estate originated $195 billion of commercial mortgages in 2020 Despite the market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its volume came close to matching the lender’s record-setting $205 billion of originations in 2019 In...
Crain’s Chicago Business Silver Creek Development has paid $130 million, or $65/sf, for three industrial buildings totaling 2 million square feet in Wilmington, Ill The Beverly Hills, Calif, developer purchased the buildings, which are part of...
Commercial Observer The New York City Hospitality Alliance has found that 92 percent of the more than 400 restaurants it recently surveyed did not pay their full rent in December It’s the first time the metric surpassed the 90 percent mark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has managed to negotiate a one-year extension of the $2603 million CMBS loan against its Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2013-GAM, was slated to mature...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Block Real Estate Services LLC has paid $317 million, or $134,322/unit, for the 236-unit Towne Park at Har-Ber apartment property in the northwest Arkansas city of Springdale The Kansas City, Mo, real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in 347,000 square feet of office, retail and parking space at Tower 46, a 425,000-sf mixed-use building at 55 West 46th St in Manhattan Brookfield Asset Management is buying the stake in a...