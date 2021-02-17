Log In or Subscribe to read more
PGIM Real Estate originated $195 billion of commercial mortgages in 2020 Despite the market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its volume came close to matching the lender’s record-setting $205 billion of originations in 2019 In...
Real Estate NJ Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 53 Frontage Road in Hampton, NJ, about 60 miles west of Manhattan Shelbourne Global owns the 288,280-sf office building, which is now about 90...
Real Estate NJ Accurate Builders and Developers has acquired a development site at 100 and 125 Cherry Hill Road in Parsippany, NJ The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal Accurate, of Lakewood, NJ,...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $50 million, or $35331/sf, for the 141,518-square-foot Rancho Bernardo Vista industrial building in San Diego The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has managed to negotiate a one-year extension of the $2603 million CMBS loan against its Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2013-GAM, was slated to mature...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, which owns 301 apartment properties with nearly 102,000 units, primarily in the country’s Sunbelt region, collected 992 percent of rents it was owed in last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of the Soleste Cityline Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla A venture of The Estate Cos of Miami, Merrimac Ventures of Fort Lauderdale,...
The Real Deal BRP Cos has proposed building a 487-unit apartment complex at 270 Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer plans to acquire the project’s development site from the Allure Group, which had bought it in 2015 from CABS,...