Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $41 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 324-unit Verona at Suitland Metro apartment property in Suitland, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The 10-year loan...
An affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management has provided $351 million of financing for the development of a self-storage property in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, will allow a venture of Ramrock...
The Real Deal Bank Leumi has provided $30 million of construction financing against the 99-unit apartment project at 136 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Progress Capital arranged the loan, which will allow Monticello Equities to finish the...
A venture of Bay West Development of San Francisco and Forum Investment Group of Glendale, Colo, has acquired the Fireman's Fund office complex, with 710,330 square feet in northern California, finally resolving what had been $1903 million of CMBS...
San Diego Business Journal JPI has secured a $698 million loan against its 172-unit Jefferson Pacific Beach apartment complex in San Diego CBRE’s San Diego office arranged the financing on behalf of the Irving, Texas, investor and developer...
PGIM Real Estate originated $195 billion of commercial mortgages in 2020 Despite the market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its volume came close to matching the lender’s record-setting $205 billion of originations in 2019 In...
Crain’s Chicago Business Silver Creek Development has paid $130 million, or $65/sf, for three industrial buildings totaling 2 million square feet in Wilmington, Ill The Beverly Hills, Calif, developer purchased the buildings, which are part of...
Commercial Observer The New York City Hospitality Alliance has found that 92 percent of the more than 400 restaurants it recently surveyed did not pay their full rent in December It’s the first time the metric surpassed the 90 percent mark...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $50 million, or $35331/sf, for the 141,518-square-foot Rancho Bernardo Vista industrial building in San Diego The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that was...