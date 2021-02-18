Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Buchanan Partners has sold the Bowie Corporate Center, a 125,969-square-foot office building in Bowie, Md The buyer and sales price were not disclosed The Gaithersburg, Md, company had developed the five-story property in 2007 It...
BG Capital has sold a 90 percent stake in a portfolio of three medical-office buildings with 246,000 square feet in the Port Richmond area of Philadelphia to a venture of the Hampshire Cos and Arbah Capital for $531 million The deal values the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Dermot Co has paid $143 million, or $313,596/unit, for the 456-unit Seabourn Cove apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla The New York multifamily specialist bought the property from Heitman Capital...
An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group has paid $385 million, or $191,542/unit, for the 201-unit Groves apartment complex in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Gresham, Ore The New York investor purchased the property from NBP Capital of Portland, which was...
REBusiness Online Millburn & Co has paid $1785 million, or $214,543/unit, for the 832-unit Heritage at Deer Valley Apartments in Phoenix The Salt Lake City investment firm purchased the property from Priderock Capital Partners, which had...
Healthpeak Properties Inc, the former HCP Inc, is reducing its exposure to the seniors-housing sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is subject to increasing supply It's refocusing its efforts on the life-sciences and...
San Diego Business Journal EverWest Advisors has paid $253 million, or $33835/sf, for the 74,774-square-foot industrial building at 3209 Lionshead Road in Carlsbad, Calif The Denver investor purchased the property from Graymark Capital and Blue...
Crain’s Chicago Business Silver Creek Development has paid $130 million, or $65/sf, for three industrial buildings totaling 2 million square feet in Wilmington, Ill The Beverly Hills, Calif, developer purchased the buildings, which are part of...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $50 million, or $35331/sf, for the 141,518-square-foot Rancho Bernardo Vista industrial building in San Diego The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that was...