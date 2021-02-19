Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having struck out on its attempt to sell the $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami, its special servicer has taken the collateral property through foreclosure The loan,...
Baltimore Business Journal Stonehill Strategic Capital has acquired the 202-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Inner Harbor in Baltimore for $12 million at a recent foreclosure auction Alex Cooper Auctioneers conducted the auction InterContinental Hotels...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has sold the Hyatt House Frisco, a 132-room hotel in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The Lewisville, Texas, company developed the property in...
CARROLL has sold a pair of apartment properties with a total of 716 units in the Raleigh, NC, and Houston areas, in separate deals for a combined $114 million The Atlanta investment manager sold Arium Pinnacle Ridge, with 350 units at 3611...
Bldup Nexus Innovation has paid $24 million, or about $857,143/unit, for two apartment buildings with a combined 28 units in Boston Panther Residential Management of Woburn, Mass, sold the buildings: 244 Hanover St, with 16 units, and 20 Parmenter...
Commercial Observer A venture of Property Resource Corp and Avenue Realty Capital has obtained $63 million of financing against a 204-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY Barings and Pacific Western Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal ICONIQ Capital has paid $77 million for the Bradley Wynwood mixed-use building in Miami The San Francisco investment fund bought the five-story property, on 121 acres at 51 NW 26th St, from a venture of the Related...
South Florida Business Journal Mainstreet Capital Partners has broken ground on the 284-unit 5201 Building in Boca Raton, Fla Pacific Western Bank provided $6051 million of construction financing for the eight-story property, which is being built on...
South Florida Business Journal Country Wide Mortgage Funding has sold a 97,418-square-foot retail property in Oakland Park, Fla, for $1065 million, or about $10932/sf An affiliate of Alliance Marketing Corp bought the property, which sits on 115...