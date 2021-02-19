Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal PMC Property Group is developing the Riverwalk mixed-use project in Philadelphia’s Logan Square neighborhood The property will consist of a 291-unit apartment building at 60 North 23rd St and a 321-unit structure...
Dallas Business Journal Brookfield Properties plans to build the two-building Gateway Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The New York investment manager is building the 315,553-square-foot industrial property at 31 Freeport Parkway...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASAP Holdings has paid $1035 million, or $233,634/room, for the 443-room New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel in Queens, NY The Pasadena, Calif, company bought the property from Rubicon Cos of...
AZ Big Media PB Bell has opened the 296-unit Grayson Place luxury apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer broke ground on the complex in February 2019 The $55 million development, at 1499 North 159th Ave, has one-, two-...
Bldup Local developer George Lang plans on constructing a 209,800-square-foot office and industrial building in Braintree, Mass, a Boston suburb Braintree’s Planning Board approved the plan this month The property will sit along the Monatiquot...
Bldup Nexus Innovation has paid $24 million, or about $857,143/unit, for two apartment buildings with a combined 28 units in Boston Panther Residential Management of Woburn, Mass, sold the buildings: 244 Hanover St, with 16 units, and 20 Parmenter...
South Florida Business Journal Mainstreet Capital Partners has broken ground on the 284-unit 5201 Building in Boca Raton, Fla Pacific Western Bank provided $6051 million of construction financing for the eight-story property, which is being built on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Trez Capital has provided $70 million of construction financing for the Block 40 apartment project in downtown Hollywood, Fla A company managed by Chip R Abele Jr is developing the 273-unit project,...
Commercial Property Executive Black Creek Group has broken ground on Richmond Distribution Center III, a 481,500-square-foot industrial project in Richmond, Calif The development, at 500 Pittsburg Ave, will have 36-foot minimum clear heights, an...