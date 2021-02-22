Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Comptree Inc has agreed to fully lease a recently built distribution center in Braselton, Ga, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The City of Industry, Calif, home-furnishing company is leasing the building in the Park 85...
Cincinnati Business Courier PLK Communities LLC, a local management company, has broken ground on Gentry East, a 96-unit apartment building in Cincinnati The property, at 4323 Glen Este-Withamsville Road, will have two- and three-bedroom units with...
Dallas CityBizList SPI Advisory has bought The Coventry, a 240-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Bisnow WeWork has closed its 86,000-square-foot location at 25 Broadway in Manhattan The co-working company in 2013 had signed a 20-year lease to occupy two floors at the 22-story building, which is owed by ACTA Realty WeWork received a year of free...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Savitt Partners and French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has sued Italian clothing company Valentino, claiming it is owed $207 million for a broken lease and damages at 693 Fifth Ave in...
Boston Business Journal Hudson Group has filed plans for a 115-unit residential property at 150 Kneeland St in Boston The Boston developer previously had proposed a 230-room hotel for the site, which formerly had housed a nightclub Hudson...
Commercial Property Executive PCCP LLC has paid $825 million, or $11307/sf, for the 729,610-square-foot Bybee Lake Logistic Center I and II in Portland, Ore The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Washington Capital, which was...
Dallas Morning News Harwood Center, a 723,963-square-foot office property in Dallas, is scheduled to be sold at a March 2 foreclosure auction Fortis Property Group of New York previously had owned the 36-story building, at 1999 Bryan St, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business Pacific Reach Properties plans to develop a pair of apartment buildings totaling 1,053 units at 601-625 West Monroe St in Chicago The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment firm acquired the development site from a...