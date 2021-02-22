Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla Tantallon Orlando LLC owns the 511-room property, at 1500 Sand Lake Road, which serves as collateral for $40...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Savitt Partners and French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has sued Italian clothing company Valentino, claiming it is owed $207 million for a broken lease and damages at 693 Fifth Ave in...
Dwight Capital has provided $405 million of financing, under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development lending program, for Walton Westside, a 254-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s west midtown area The loan allowed the...
Berkadia last year arranged $351 billion of debt and equity transactions, with $272 billion of that coming through its financing platform The total volume was roughly 1 percent greater than the company's 2019 volume, but fell short of its $38...
Newmark has originated $355 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the purchase of the 292-unit Seascape Pointe apartment property in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, by a venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and Mast Capital The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASAP Holdings has paid $1035 million, or $233,634/room, for the 443-room New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel in Queens, NY The Pasadena, Calif, company bought the property from Rubicon Cos of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Property Resource Corp and Avenue Realty Capital has obtained $63 million of financing against a 204-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY Barings and Pacific Western Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal Mainstreet Capital Partners has broken ground on the 284-unit 5201 Building in Boca Raton, Fla Pacific Western Bank provided $6051 million of construction financing for the eight-story property, which is being built on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Trez Capital has provided $70 million of construction financing for the Block 40 apartment project in downtown Hollywood, Fla A company managed by Chip R Abele Jr is developing the 273-unit project,...