Cincinnati Business Courier PLK Communities LLC, a local management company, has broken ground on Gentry East, a 96-unit apartment building in Cincinnati The property, at 4323 Glen Este-Withamsville Road, will have two- and three-bedroom units with...
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to lease 130,000 square feet at an industrial project that’s under development in suburban Dallas The online retail giant is taking its space at the three-building Commerce 635 business park that...
The Real Deal Henry Modell & Co and Weinstein Enterprises are offering for sale four development sites at 360-370 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Modell owns three of the land parcels, while Weinstein owns the other JLL has the listing for the...
Bisnow WeWork has closed its 86,000-square-foot location at 25 Broadway in Manhattan The co-working company in 2013 had signed a 20-year lease to occupy two floors at the 22-story building, which is owed by ACTA Realty WeWork received a year of free...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Savitt Partners and French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has sued Italian clothing company Valentino, claiming it is owed $207 million for a broken lease and damages at 693 Fifth Ave in...
Crain’s Chicago Business Pacific Reach Properties plans to develop a pair of apartment buildings totaling 1,053 units at 601-625 West Monroe St in Chicago The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment firm acquired the development site from a...
St Louis Business Journal Mia Rose Holdings LLC is set to start construction this spring on the 234-unit Pure Springdale apartments in Springdale, Ark The $35 million development will be built on 137 acres next to the Arkansas Children’s...
Philadelphia Business Journal PMC Property Group is developing the Riverwalk mixed-use project in Philadelphia’s Logan Square neighborhood The property will consist of a 291-unit apartment building at 60 North 23rd St and a 321-unit structure...
Dallas Business Journal Brookfield Properties plans to build the two-building Gateway Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The New York investment manager is building the 315,553-square-foot industrial property at 31 Freeport Parkway...