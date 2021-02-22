Log In or Subscribe to read more
Edgewood Capital Advisors has provided $325 million of financing against the 470-room Marriott Chicago O'Hare hotel near O'Hare International Airport in Chicago The loan is one of a number, totaling $67 million, that the Southport, Conn, company has...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Raia Capital Management has paid $483 million, or about $269,832/unit, for the 179-unit Azola West Palm Beach apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla ZOM Living sold the four-story complex, which...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Comptree Inc has agreed to fully lease a recently built distribution center in Braselton, Ga, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The City of Industry, Calif, home-furnishing company is leasing the building in the Park 85...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Meridian Development Group has sold Meridian 589, a 251,730-square-foot office park in Tampa, Fla, for $358 million, or about $14222/sf The Tampa real estate company sold the 11-building property, at 5402-5460 Beaumont...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Savitt Partners and French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has sued Italian clothing company Valentino, claiming it is owed $207 million for a broken lease and damages at 693 Fifth Ave in...
Dwight Capital has provided $405 million of financing, under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development lending program, for Walton Westside, a 254-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s west midtown area The loan allowed the...
Dallas Morning News Harwood Center, a 723,963-square-foot office property in Dallas, is scheduled to be sold at a March 2 foreclosure auction Fortis Property Group of New York previously had owned the 36-story building, at 1999 Bryan St, which...
Berkadia last year arranged $351 billion of debt and equity transactions, with $272 billion of that coming through its financing platform The total volume was roughly 1 percent greater than the company's 2019 volume, but fell short of its $38...
Newmark has originated $355 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the purchase of the 292-unit Seascape Pointe apartment property in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, by a venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and Mast Capital The...