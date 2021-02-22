Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow WeWork has closed its 86,000-square-foot location at 25 Broadway in Manhattan The co-working company in 2013 had signed a 20-year lease to occupy two floors at the 22-story building, which is owed by ACTA Realty WeWork received a year of free...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Savitt Partners and French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has sued Italian clothing company Valentino, claiming it is owed $207 million for a broken lease and damages at 693 Fifth Ave in...
Boston Business Journal Hudson Group has filed plans for a 115-unit residential property at 150 Kneeland St in Boston The Boston developer previously had proposed a 230-room hotel for the site, which formerly had housed a nightclub Hudson...
Dallas Morning News Harwood Center, a 723,963-square-foot office property in Dallas, is scheduled to be sold at a March 2 foreclosure auction Fortis Property Group of New York previously had owned the 36-story building, at 1999 Bryan St, which...
Bldup Local developer George Lang plans on constructing a 209,800-square-foot office and industrial building in Braintree, Mass, a Boston suburb Braintree’s Planning Board approved the plan this month The property will sit along the Monatiquot...
Bldup Nexus Innovation has paid $24 million, or about $857,143/unit, for two apartment buildings with a combined 28 units in Boston Panther Residential Management of Woburn, Mass, sold the buildings: 244 Hanover St, with 16 units, and 20 Parmenter...
Commercial Observer A venture of Property Resource Corp and Avenue Realty Capital has obtained $63 million of financing against a 204-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY Barings and Pacific Western Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
Washington Business Journal The 381,074-square-foot office building at 1350 I St in Washington, DC, is scheduled to be sold at a March 10 foreclosure auction Harvey West Auctioneers of Chevy Chase, Md, is handling the auction, which requires a $2...
Bldup Local developer Scott D Brown has filed plans to build a 695-unit apartment property at 1 Mystic Ave in Boston Plans for the 29-story building, at the corner of Mystic Avenue and Dorrance Street in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood,...