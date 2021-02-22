Log In or Subscribe to read more
Edgewood Capital Advisors has provided $325 million of financing against the 470-room Marriott Chicago O'Hare hotel near O'Hare International Airport in Chicago The loan is one of a number, totaling $67 million, that the Southport, Conn, company has...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Comptree Inc has agreed to fully lease a recently built distribution center in Braselton, Ga, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The City of Industry, Calif, home-furnishing company is leasing the building in the Park 85...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla Tantallon Orlando LLC owns the 511-room property, at 1500 Sand Lake Road, which serves as collateral for $40...
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to lease 130,000 square feet at an industrial project that’s under development in suburban Dallas The online retail giant is taking its space at the three-building Commerce 635 business park that...
The Real Deal Henry Modell & Co and Weinstein Enterprises are offering for sale four development sites at 360-370 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Modell owns three of the land parcels, while Weinstein owns the other JLL has the listing for the...
Bisnow WeWork has closed its 86,000-square-foot location at 25 Broadway in Manhattan The co-working company in 2013 had signed a 20-year lease to occupy two floors at the 22-story building, which is owed by ACTA Realty WeWork received a year of free...
Boston Business Journal Hudson Group has filed plans for a 115-unit residential property at 150 Kneeland St in Boston The Boston developer previously had proposed a 230-room hotel for the site, which formerly had housed a nightclub Hudson...
Dwight Capital has provided $405 million of financing, under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development lending program, for Walton Westside, a 254-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s west midtown area The loan allowed the...
Berkadia last year arranged $351 billion of debt and equity transactions, with $272 billion of that coming through its financing platform The total volume was roughly 1 percent greater than the company's 2019 volume, but fell short of its $38...