Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal River City Capital Partners is developing a 518-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The development, dubbed Urban East, is being built at 6400 East Riverside Drive in the city’s East Riverside neighborhood A...
Dallas CityBizList Momentum Multifamily has bought Henry at Liberty Hills, a 228-unit apartment complex in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer The Freddie Mac loan...
Cincinnati Business Courier PLK Communities LLC, a local management company, has broken ground on Gentry East, a 96-unit apartment building in Cincinnati The property, at 4323 Glen Este-Withamsville Road, will have two- and three-bedroom units with...
Dallas CityBizList SPI Advisory has bought The Coventry, a 240-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to lease 130,000 square feet at an industrial project that’s under development in suburban Dallas The online retail giant is taking its space at the three-building Commerce 635 business park that...
Boston Business Journal Hudson Group has filed plans for a 115-unit residential property at 150 Kneeland St in Boston The Boston developer previously had proposed a 230-room hotel for the site, which formerly had housed a nightclub Hudson...
Commercial Property Executive PCCP LLC has paid $825 million, or $11307/sf, for the 729,610-square-foot Bybee Lake Logistic Center I and II in Portland, Ore The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Washington Capital, which was...
Dallas Morning News Harwood Center, a 723,963-square-foot office property in Dallas, is scheduled to be sold at a March 2 foreclosure auction Fortis Property Group of New York previously had owned the 36-story building, at 1999 Bryan St, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business Pacific Reach Properties plans to develop a pair of apartment buildings totaling 1,053 units at 601-625 West Monroe St in Chicago The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment firm acquired the development site from a...