Washington Business Journal BMW has agreed to open a 75,000-square-foot distribution center in Baltimore The auto maker plans on using the 35-acre development site to house vehicles that are manufactured in Mexico and Europe The property will be...
Triangle Business Journal Bonaventure is planning to build a 521-unit apartment project in Durham, NC The Alexandria, Va, developer has filed plans to build the property on 35 acres at 3723, 3729 and 3685 Angier Ave If approved, it would have one-,...
Parkview Financial has provided $61 million of financing to fund predevelopment work and the entitlement process for Weehawken 1800, a proposed 282-unit residential condominium project that’s planned for the Hudson River waterfront in...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Partners is building the Delta Industrial Park in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC Plans call for a 600,000-square-foot building that could accommodate up to 1 million sf It is being built along...
Austin Business Journal River City Capital Partners is developing a 518-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The development, dubbed Urban East, is being built at 6400 East Riverside Drive in the city’s East Riverside neighborhood A...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start soon on the initial phase of the SoGood mixed-use project in Dallas Hoque Global is developing the project along South Good Latimer Expressway and Cesar Chavez Boulevard The first phase will consist of...
Cincinnati Business Courier PLK Communities LLC, a local management company, has broken ground on Gentry East, a 96-unit apartment building in Cincinnati The property, at 4323 Glen Este-Withamsville Road, will have two- and three-bedroom units with...
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to lease 130,000 square feet at an industrial project that’s under development in suburban Dallas The online retail giant is taking its space at the three-building Commerce 635 business park that...
Boston Business Journal Hudson Group has filed plans for a 115-unit residential property at 150 Kneeland St in Boston The Boston developer previously had proposed a 230-room hotel for the site, which formerly had housed a nightclub Hudson...