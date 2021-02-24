Log In or Subscribe to read more
SJP Properties has hired Patrick Jennings as senior vice president of acquisitions He will work with Steve Pozycki, founder and chief executive of SJP, a New York developer, in identifying acquisition and development opportunities The hiring of...
Cushman & Wakefield has brought in a team of multifamily investment-sales specialists in Boston from Colliers International The team is led by Chris Sower, an 18-year industry veteran who has been involved in more than $5 billion of property...
Arne M Sorenson, president and chief executive of Marriott International, died yesterday after a battle with pancreatic cancer He was 62 and is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ruth, and four children Sorenson, who was named Marriott’s chief...
Philip Galligan has joined JLL Capital Market’s Chicago office as a director charged with arranging debt and equity for the company’s clients He joins JLL from Meridian Capital Group where he was a director He previously was with Cushman...
Marc Fox, Ladder Capital Corp’s chief financial officer, is leaving the company and is being replaced by Paul J Miceli, who joined the company in 2019 and has served as director of finance Fox, who had joined the New York mortgage REIT in 2008...
TruAmerica Multifamily has hired Orie Paul as senior director of capital markets and investor relations Paul joins from Pimco, where he was vice president and relationship manager He previously was a director with Blackstone Group While with the two...
Alexander Vouvalides and Joshua Hatfield, chief investment officer and executive vice president of operations, respectively, of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, have resigned to form their own company Details of their new venture couldn’t...
CBRE has added Bruer Kershner as senior vice president to its Philadelphia office institutional properties group Kershner joins from Eastdil Secured, where he was senior vice president in its New York office He’s rejoining CBRE, where he was...
Ola Hixon, a 15-year investment-management veteran who most recently was senior principal of KKR & Co, has join PGIM Real Estate as executive director and assistant portfolio manager for its US value-add operation While at KKR, Hixon handled...