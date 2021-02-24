Log In or Subscribe to read more
Morgan Properties has further bolstered the size of its multifamily portfolio through the purchase of 48 properties with 14,414 units in a venture with Olayan America The portfolio was purchased for $175 billion from Star Real Estate Ventures and...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alexander H Griswold of Boca Raton, Fla, has sold the 32,778-square-foot office building at 450 Royal Palm Way in Palm Beach, Fla, for $17 million, or about $51864/sf A company managed by H William...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hersha Hospitality Trust has agreed to sell four hotels with 448 rooms for a combined $132 million as it looks to raise cash and reduce its $12 billion of debt The Philadelphia REIT is selling the 140-room...
Boston Business Journal BioMed Realty has agreed to purchase an office development that is near completion at 321 Harrison Ave and 1000 Washington St in Boston’s South End neighborhood The Blackstone Group affiliate is buying the project from...
Commercial Observer A venture of Metropolitan Realty Associates and Clarion Partners has paid $50 million, or about $16434/sf, for a 304,249-square-foot industrial property in South Windsor, NJ SunCap Property Group sold the property, which was...
San Antonio Business Journal CFH Investment Partners has sold a pair of apartment properties in the San Antonio area in separate deals The San Antonio company sold The Heritage, with 305 units at 7828 Pat Booker Road, to Terrain Capital Partners of...
Dallas Morning News Realty Income Corp has bought Texas Crossing, a 697,149-square-foot industrial property in McKinney, Texas, about 20 miles north of Dallas The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Fenway Capital Advisors of Solana Beach,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report General Services Corp has paid $639 million, or $234,926/unit, for Treviso Grand, a 272-unit apartment property in Venice, Fla, about 20 miles southeast of Sarasota, Fla The Richmond, Va, multifamily...
Triad Business Journal An entity controlled by Slate Asset Management of Toronto has paid $151 million, or about $19359/sf, for the Tanglewood Commons shopping center in Clemmons, NC, about 13 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, NC An affiliate of...