Charlotte Business Journal INDUS Realty Trust Inc has filed plans to build a 141,260-square-foot industrial building in Charlotte, NC The developer, formerly known as Griffin Industrial Realty Inc, is planning to build the property on more than 40...
Orlando Business Journal Young Pine Business Park LLLP has proposed developing a 147,900-square-foot office and industrial project near the Orlando International Airport The Coral Springs, Fla, developer, led by David Lasser, bought the proposed...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Commercial Realty Advisors and Clarendon Properties has started work on a 102-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott hotel in Whitsett, NC, about 14 miles east of Greensboro, NC The property is being built...
Austin Business Journal Stanmore Partners is teaming with Transwestern Investment Group to build Stanmore Warner Ranch, a 336-unit apartment property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The seven-building development will include...
Austin Business Journal Unico Properties has unveiled Bouldin Creek, a 165,000-square-foot office building in South Austin, Texas The Seattle developer completed the five-story property at the northeast corner of South Lamar Boulevard and West...
Dallas Morning News Jeesung Investment Inc has bought the 118,213-square-foot LBJ Oates Summit Shopping Center in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Retail Plazas sold the property at 1900 Oates Drive for an undisclosed price Structure Commercial...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Sawmill Industrial Partners LLC has proposed building a 332,500-square-foot distribution center in Suwanee, Ga, about 33 miles northeast of Atlanta The single-story industrial property is being planned for a 265-acre site...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has filed plans to build an 823,969-square-foot e-commerce warehouse in Sunrise, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer is planning to build the industrial project on 1333 acres on the west side of Hiatus...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...