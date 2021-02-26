Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $32 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Raia Capital Management’s acquisition of Azola West Palm Beach, a 179-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach,...
Commercial Observer Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has provided $42 million of financing against the 206,000-square-foot office building at 1801 L St NW in Washington, DC The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group of families in the...
Commercial Observer MetLife Investment Management has provided $805 million of financing against the 338-unit Solaire 8250 apartment property in Silver Spring, Md, about six miles from Washington, DC Washington Property Co will use the 10-year,...
Investcorp has acquired the 536,051-square-foot Tempe Commerce Park in Tempe, Ariz, for $8535 million, or $15922/sf The New York investment manager bought the property from BKM Capital Partners of Newport Beach, Calif, which had purchased it in...
Square Mile Capital Management was the lender that provided $6975 million of financing against the recently opened Jefferson Pacific Beach apartment property in San Diego The loan allowed the property’s developer, JPI Cos, which has offices...
South Florida Business Journal WPH Properties LLC has paid $4375 million, or about $231,481/room, for the Washington Park Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The company, which owns Westime, a Beverly Hills, Calif, luxury watch store, bought the 189-room...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lodging Fund REIT III, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Legendary Capital, has paid $279 million, or nearly $198,000/room, for the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora hotel in Aurora, Colo The...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Miami has provided $358 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Terra Nova mixed-use development in Delray Beach, Fla Ground recently broke on the project, which is being...