Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ladder Capital Corp, which like other mortgage REITs was hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting it to sharply reduce its lending activity, has started lending once again The company has nearly $300 million of fixed- and floating-rate loans...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla Tantallon Orlando LLC owns the 511-room property, at 1500 Sand Lake Road, which serves as collateral for $40...
Dallas Morning News Harwood Center, a 723,963-square-foot office property in Dallas, is scheduled to be sold at a March 2 foreclosure auction Fortis Property Group of New York previously had owned the 36-story building, at 1999 Bryan St, which...
A venture of Bay West Development of San Francisco and Forum Investment Group of Glendale, Colo, has acquired the Fireman's Fund office complex, with 710,330 square feet in northern California, finally resolving what had been $1903 million of CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has managed to negotiate a one-year extension of the $2603 million CMBS loan against its Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2013-GAM, was slated to mature...
The SEC yesterday filed a civil suit alleging that Morningstar Credit Ratings in 2015 and 2016 had allowed for undisclosed adjustments to its CMBS ratings model, impacting the ratings it assigned to 30 deals totaling $30 billion The regulator also...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Square One Mall, a 928,667-square-foot enclosed retail property in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass, has had its appraised value slashed by 75 percent, to only $505 million The latest appraisal,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined again in January, to $525 billion from $5295 billion a month earlier, according to Trepp LLC While the decline was small – 085 percent – it...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brookfield Properties has turned over the Florence Mall in suburban Cincinnati to its lender A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for a $90 million loan that’s...