Sacramento Business Journal STAG Industrial Inc has paid $26 million, or $9727/sf, for a 267,284-square-foot industrial building at 5440 Stationers Way in Sacramento, Calif The Boston REIT purchased the property from Goldrich & Kest Industries...
Charlotte Business Journal Palillo Holdings LLC has received rezoning approval from the Huntersville, NC, Board of Commissioners for its 372-acre mixed-use project that could ultimately house the headquarters of 23XI Racing, which is led by...
Charlotte Business Journal Harbor Group International has paid $30 million, or $156,250/unit, for the Harlowe Apartments, a 192-unit property in Charlotte, NC The complex, at 10900 Point South Drive, was built in 1986 Meanwhile, the Norfolk, Va,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Harrison Real Estate Capital and LCB Senior Living has paid $48 million, or $533,333/unit, for the 90-unit Residence at Watertown Square seniors-housing property in the Boston suburb of...
Denver Business Journal United Properties is planning to develop Applewood Pointe of Westminster, an 85-unit seniors-housing property in Westminster, Colo The Minneapolis developer expects construction to begin on the project in the summer of 2022...
Vista Investment Group has paid $3048 million, or $16410/sf, for Signature Centre, a 185,743-square-foot office building in the Denver suburb of Golden, Colo The five-story building, at 14143 Denver West Parkway, becomes the Los Angeles...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Oak Realty Group has paid $52 million, or $208,835/unit, for the 249-unit Hinton Heights apartment complex in Cottage Grove, Minn The Deerfield, Ill, developer and investor acquired the property...
St Louis Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $709 million, or $255,036/unit, for the 278-unit Cortona at Forest Park Apartments in St Louis The Atlanta investment company purchased the property from Balke Brown Transwestern, which had...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Crow Holdings has bought Seville Uptown, a 363-unit apartment property in Dallas Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin, Texas, sold the complex, at 2626 Reagan St in the city’s Oak Lawn neighborhood, for an...