Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of APF Properties and Drake Street Partners is converting the former warehouse at 60 Charlton St in Manhattan into 100,000 square feet of office space It bought the six-story building four years ago for $65 million,...
Triangle Business Journal NorthView Partners has filed plans to build a 220-unit apartment project in downtown Cary, NC The five-story property, dubbed Meridian East Chatham, is being planned for a three-acre site at 229 East Chatham St It will...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and PGIM Real Estate is planning to break ground soon on a 315-unit apartment project in Plantation, Fla The venture recently bought a 54-acre development site at 1301 SW 80th Terrace from...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has started construction on a 127,000-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The property is being built on a seven-acre site at 1500 NW 97th Ave as part of the International Corporate Park...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $557 million of construction financing for the development of a 300-unit apartment project in Oakland Park, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Ram Realty Advisors recently...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $557 million of construction financing for the development of a 300-unit apartment project in Oakland Park, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Ram Realty Advisors recently...
Bisnow A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System has broken ground on a 129-unit seniors-housing project in Washington, DC The development, at 218 Vine St NW in the district’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Palillo Holdings LLC has received rezoning approval from the Huntersville, NC, Board of Commissioners for its 372-acre mixed-use project that could ultimately house the headquarters of 23XI Racing, which is led by...
ACORE Capital has provided $81 million of construction financing for Adams & Grant, a proposed 296-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, will allow the property’s developer, Cityview, to start...