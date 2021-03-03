Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of APF Properties and Drake Street Partners is converting the former warehouse at 60 Charlton St in Manhattan into 100,000 square feet of office space It bought the six-story building four years ago for $65 million,...
Real Estate NJ DNA Motoring has signed a lease to fully occupy a 300,700-square-foot industrial property that’s under construction in Florence, NJ Black Creek Group is developing the building, at 839 Railroad Ave, which is set to open in the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Extell Development and CL Investment Group has lined up $146 million of financing against 49 unsold residential condominium units at the 104-unit Kent development in Manhattan GTIS Partners provided the interest-only...
Commercial Observer Amalgamated Insurance has renewed its office lease for 105,000 square feet at 333 Westchester Ave in White Plains, NY Cohen Brothers Realty Corp, which owns the four-building property, noted that the lease is the largest for...
Commercial Observer Northwind Group has provided $56 million of financing against unsold residential condominium units at 145 Central Park North in Manhattan Lantern Real Estate arranged the loan Grid Group developed the 37-unit building, which is...
Crain’s New York Business Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has signed a lease for 123,000 square feet at 1345 Sixth Ave, a 2 million-sf office building in Manhattan The insurer plans to move into the property by 2023 It currently leases...
Real Estate NJ Benderson Development has paid $164 million, or $12741/sf, for the 128,715-square-foot retail property at 60 Orange St in Bloomfield, NJ The University Park, Fla, company bought the building from Acadia Realty Trust, a White Plains,...
Real Estate NJ Landmark Cos has sold the 109-unit Imperial House Apartments in Elizabeth, NJ, for $213 million, or $195,413/unit Gebroe-Hammer Associates brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The 13-story building, at 750 North Broad St,...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...