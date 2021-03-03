Log In or Subscribe to read more
David Goodwin, a long-time commercial real estate lending professional, has rejoined Greystone as managing director in its portfolio lending group, where he’ll focus on underwriting large loans on behalf of the company’s balance sheet...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s revenue per available room was $4279 in the fourth quarter, a 637 percent decline from a year ago That drop is in line with the 635 percent drop in RevPAR, to $4683, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Add TPG Real Estate Finance Trust to the list of alternative lenders that have restarted their lending activities The mortgage REIT, sponsored by TPG Global, had moved to the sidelines soon after the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is planning to take advantage of the healthy demand for apartment properties to further reduce the age of its portfolio The Houston REIT plans to sell certain older assets in such...
Greta Guggenheim, chief executive of mortgage REIT TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, is retiring, effective at the end of March Matthew Coleman, a partner of parent company TPG Global who was named president of the REIT last July, will take on...
Lloyd Jones LLC, which develops and owns apartment and seniors-housing properties, has named Andrew Carroll its chief investment officer Carroll joins the Miami company from American House Senior Living Communities, where he was director of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue per available room in the fourth quarter was $4730, a 179 percent decrease from $5760 in the third quarter and a 604 percent drop from $11940 a year earlier Dennis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential, which owns 304 properties with nearly 78,000 units in urban and high-density suburban markets across the country, is planning to sell some major-market assets and redeploy proceeds into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hersha Hospitality Trust has agreed to sell four hotels with 448 rooms for a combined $132 million as it looks to raise cash and reduce its $12 billion of debt The Philadelphia REIT is selling the 140-room...