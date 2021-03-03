Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $22 million, or $20,000/unit, for a 1,100-unit self-storage facility at 6191 SE Powell Blvd in Portland, Ore The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Leon Capital Group The...
Triangle Business Journal Public Storage has paid $261 million, or about $12572/sf, for a pair of self-storage facilities with a combined 207,608 square feet in Durham, NC The Glendale, Calif, self-storage company bought the properties from an...
Triangle Business Journal NorthView Partners has filed plans to build a 220-unit apartment project in downtown Cary, NC The five-story property, dubbed Meridian East Chatham, is being planned for a three-acre site at 229 East Chatham St It will...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and PGIM Real Estate is planning to break ground soon on a 315-unit apartment project in Plantation, Fla The venture recently bought a 54-acre development site at 1301 SW 80th Terrace from...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $91 million, or $19198/sf, for the 474,000-square-foot Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center in Chandler, Ariz The Chicago non-traded REIT purchased the property from its developer, Conor Commercial Real Estate of...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has started construction on a 127,000-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The property is being built on a seven-acre site at 1500 NW 97th Ave as part of the International Corporate Park...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Tricor Financial Corp has sold Cobblestone Commons, an 88,456-square-foot shopping center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $375 million, or about $42394/sf A company managed by Isidoro Attie Laniado of Coral...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $557 million of construction financing for the development of a 300-unit apartment project in Oakland Park, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Ram Realty Advisors recently...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $557 million of construction financing for the development of a 300-unit apartment project in Oakland Park, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Ram Realty Advisors recently...