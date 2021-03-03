Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and PGIM Real Estate is planning to break ground soon on a 315-unit apartment project in Plantation, Fla The venture recently bought a 54-acre development site at 1301 SW 80th Terrace from...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has started construction on a 127,000-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The property is being built on a seven-acre site at 1500 NW 97th Ave as part of the International Corporate Park...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Tricor Financial Corp has sold Cobblestone Commons, an 88,456-square-foot shopping center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $375 million, or about $42394/sf A company managed by Isidoro Attie Laniado of Coral...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $557 million of construction financing for the development of a 300-unit apartment project in Oakland Park, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Ram Realty Advisors recently...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has originated $386 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 432-unit Brighton Village apartment property in Brighton, NY, about four miles south of Rochester, NY The loan allowed the...
ACORE Capital has provided $81 million of construction financing for Adams & Grant, a proposed 296-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, will allow the property’s developer, Cityview, to start...
Dwight Capital has provided $2018 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 242-unit Twin Oaks at Southwood apartment property in Tallahassee, Fla The loan allowed the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Extell Development and CL Investment Group has lined up $146 million of financing against 49 unsold residential condominium units at the 104-unit Kent development in Manhattan GTIS Partners provided the interest-only...