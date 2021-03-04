Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Trump Organization has sued footwear company Marc Fisher for unpaid rent at the Trump Tower mixed-use building in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleges that Fisher owes...
San Antonio Business Journal The Jamco Group has agreed to lease 500,000 square feet of industrial space in Laredo, Texas The international trade and logistics services company is taking its space at the Killam Industrial Park It will officially...
The CMBS market appears to be continuing to stabilize following the coronavirus-induced trough as the volume of loans in special servicing declined by another 1 percent last month, to $5196 billion, according to Trepp LLC February marks the fifth...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank is in the market to sublease about 700,000 square feet of office space at 4 New York Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District and more than 100,000 sf at 5 Manhattan West in the borough’s Hudson...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has named Mahbod Nia chief executive, effective March 8, to replace MaryAnne Gilmartin, who has held the post on an interim basis since last July Gilmartin will remain as special adviser during the transition and will keep her...
The volume of delinquent CMBS loans declined by a whopping $43 billion last month, to $3676 billion, according to Trepp LLC That brings the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments to its lowest level in 10 months But $124...
Real Estate NJ DNA Motoring has signed a lease to fully occupy a 300,700-square-foot industrial property that’s under construction in Florence, NJ Black Creek Group is developing the building, at 839 Railroad Ave, which is set to open in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s revenue per available room was $4279 in the fourth quarter, a 637 percent decline from a year ago That drop is in line with the 635 percent drop in RevPAR, to $4683, the...
Commercial Observer Amalgamated Insurance has renewed its office lease for 105,000 square feet at 333 Westchester Ave in White Plains, NY Cohen Brothers Realty Corp, which owns the four-building property, noted that the lease is the largest for...