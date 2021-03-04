Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Jackson Dearborn Partners and Sub4 Development have broken ground on Solace at Ballpark Village, a 211-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz Black Bear Capital Partners secured construction financing for the project from Benefit...
Crain’s New York Business The Trump Organization has sued footwear company Marc Fisher for unpaid rent at the Trump Tower mixed-use building in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleges that Fisher owes...
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises Inc is building a 386-unit apartment building in San Antonio’s Broadway Corridor The Plano, Texas, developer will start work soon on the five-story property, which is being built on a 42-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blaze Partners, a Charleston, SC, multifamily investment firm, is looking to acquire hotels in the southeastern United States and convert them to apartments The company closed on its first deal last week,...
Commercial Observer A venture of APF Properties and Drake Street Partners is converting the former warehouse at 60 Charlton St in Manhattan into 100,000 square feet of office space It bought the six-story building four years ago for $65 million,...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank is in the market to sublease about 700,000 square feet of office space at 4 New York Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District and more than 100,000 sf at 5 Manhattan West in the borough’s Hudson...
Triangle Business Journal NorthView Partners has filed plans to build a 220-unit apartment project in downtown Cary, NC The five-story property, dubbed Meridian East Chatham, is being planned for a three-acre site at 229 East Chatham St It will...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and PGIM Real Estate is planning to break ground soon on a 315-unit apartment project in Plantation, Fla The venture recently bought a 54-acre development site at 1301 SW 80th Terrace from...