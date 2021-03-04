Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business B&F Management has filed plans for a 121-unit residential condominium project in Manhattan The 33-story building, at 12 East 37th St, will include a commercial component The development site is between Madison and...
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
San Antonio Business Journal The Jamco Group has agreed to lease 500,000 square feet of industrial space in Laredo, Texas The international trade and logistics services company is taking its space at the Killam Industrial Park It will officially...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $5725 million of financing against the 179-unit Monarch Buena Vista apartment property in Vista, Calif, which is roughly 40 miles north of San Diego The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, is designed...
Commercial Observer A venture of APF Properties and Drake Street Partners is converting the former warehouse at 60 Charlton St in Manhattan into 100,000 square feet of office space It bought the six-story building four years ago for $65 million,...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank is in the market to sublease about 700,000 square feet of office space at 4 New York Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District and more than 100,000 sf at 5 Manhattan West in the borough’s Hudson...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and PGIM Real Estate is planning to break ground soon on a 315-unit apartment project in Plantation, Fla The venture recently bought a 54-acre development site at 1301 SW 80th Terrace from...
Ready Capital has provided $104 million of financing against the 200-unit City Gardens apartment property in San Francisco The three-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allows the property’s developer, Panoramic Interests of San...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has started construction on a 127,000-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The property is being built on a seven-acre site at 1500 NW 97th Ave as part of the International Corporate Park...