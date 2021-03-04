Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Jackson Dearborn Partners and Sub4 Development have broken ground on Solace at Ballpark Village, a 211-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz Black Bear Capital Partners secured construction financing for the project from Benefit...
Crain’s New York Business B&F Management has filed plans for a 121-unit residential condominium project in Manhattan The 33-story building, at 12 East 37th St, will include a commercial component The development site is between Madison and...
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
RAS Property Group has paid $558 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 279-unit Lofts at Wildlight apartment property in the Wildlight master-planned community, about 22 miles north of Jacksonville, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises Inc is building a 386-unit apartment building in San Antonio’s Broadway Corridor The Plano, Texas, developer will start work soon on the five-story property, which is being built on a 42-acre...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has bought the 262-unit Riley Cityline apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Reston, Va, company bought the complex, at 3551 Wilshire Way, from a partnership that was...
Commercial Observer A venture of APF Properties and Drake Street Partners is converting the former warehouse at 60 Charlton St in Manhattan into 100,000 square feet of office space It bought the six-story building four years ago for $65 million,...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $22 million, or $20,000/unit, for a 1,100-unit self-storage facility at 6191 SE Powell Blvd in Portland, Ore The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Leon Capital Group The...
Triangle Business Journal Public Storage has paid $261 million, or about $12572/sf, for a pair of self-storage facilities with a combined 207,608 square feet in Durham, NC The Glendale, Calif, self-storage company bought the properties from an...