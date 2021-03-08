Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Elion Partners has paid $297 million, or $14348/sf, for a 207,000-square-foot industrial building in Elizabeth, NJ The Miami investment manager bought the property from a venture of the Seyon Group and Wheelock Street Capital Kassin...
Urban Communities has paid $38325 million, or $134,003/unit, for the Seventh, a 286-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local developer purchased the property from Sterling Real Estate Partners, a Scottsdale, Ariz, value-add investor that was...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of East End Capital has sold the 19,891-square-foot commercial building at 310 and 318 NW 25th St in Miami for $118 million, or about $59323/sf The New York company sold the property, in the city’s...
An affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners Ltd has acquired the 165-unit West 38 apartment property at 7333 West 38th Ave in Wheat Ridge, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from its developer, Wazee Partners, also of Denver, for...
Montgomery Partners has paid $32 million, or $139,130/unit, for the 230-unit Keyway Apartments in Sparks, Nev The Mill Valley, Calif, investor bought the property, at 1100 15th St, from Elan Multifamily Investments, a San Francisco syndicator, in a...
The lender, which had provided $85 million of mezzanine debt against the equity in the seven select-service hotels, has taken over the properties They previously were owned by a venture of Hersha Hospitality Trust and Cindat Capital Management The...
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of Morgan Properties has paid $1937 million, or about $74,500/unit, for the 260-unit Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes in Jacksonville, Fla The King of Prussia, Pa, company purchased the complex, at 7200 Powers...
CIM Group has sold Uptown Station, the 397,000-square-foot creative-office building at 1955 Broadway in Oakland, Calif, to Mapletree Investments of Singapore The property is said to have sold for $435 million, or nearly $1,096/sf, according to a...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Somerset, a 372-unit apartment property in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas LumaCorp sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was...