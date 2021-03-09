Log In or Subscribe to read more
Clayco has broken ground on an 800,000-square-foot industrial building in Blair, Neb, about 25 miles north of Omaha, Neb The project is being built on an 85-acre site at the corner of Wilbur and South 10th streets that Gateway Development Corp, a...
South Florida Business Journal Associated Bank has provided $2816 million of construction financing for the development of an industrial project in Kendall, Fla The loan comes with a three-year term Ryan Cos of Minneapolis is developing the property...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of Crocker Partners has agreed to pay $2195 million, or about $27074/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings in Atlanta’s Dunwoody area Franklin Street Properties Corp sold the portfolio, which...
Bldup East Boston Savings Bank has provided $47 million of financing against the 135-unit apartment project at 2 H St in Boston N&P Associates of Newton, Mass, is developing the three-story property, which will include 1,600 square feet of...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the 297-room Marriott Downtown Orlando hotel in that Florida city An entity affiliated with United Capital Corp of Great Neck, NY, owns the property, at 400 West...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Midway and GrayStreet Partners has proposed building a mixed-use project on the site of a former brewery in San Antonio’s Southtown area The 32-acre project, dubbed Lone Star District, would be built...
Milwaukee Business Journal New Land Enterprises LLP has proposed developing a 251-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The local developer wants to build the nine-story project at 1233 North Van Buren St, on the site of a vacant building that at one...
Triangle Business Journal APG Capital has proposed developing the Edgewater Commons mixed-use project in Raleigh, NC The local developer is planning the project for a 60-acre site at 5000 Raleigh Beach Road, across from the Edgewater Place shopping...
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and The Meridian Group plans to build a 560-unit residential property in Tysons, Va The two-building complex, at 8400 Westpark Drive, will include 45,000 square feet of retail space It will be part of the Boro mixed-use...