Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $354 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 258-unit Groves at Piney Orchard apartment property in Odenton, Md The 12-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Dolben Co of...
Dasmen Residential has paid $102 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,011 units in Tampa, Fla, and Orlando, Fla The Ramsey, NJ, investor funded its purchase with a $764 million Freddie Mac loan and $329 million of equity, $15...
Clayco has broken ground on an 800,000-square-foot industrial building in Blair, Neb, about 25 miles north of Omaha, Neb The project is being built on an 85-acre site at the corner of Wilbur and South 10th streets that Gateway Development Corp, a...
South Florida Business Journal Associated Bank has provided $2816 million of construction financing for the development of an industrial project in Kendall, Fla The loan comes with a three-year term Ryan Cos of Minneapolis is developing the property...
The Real Deal Ladder Capital has provided $509 million of financing against a pair of office buildings at 28 West 36th St and 32 West 39th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, R&B Realty Group, to stave off foreclosure...
Commercial Observer Jennison Associates has signed a 15-year lease for 120,809 square feet at Park Avenue Plaza, a 15 million-sf office building in Manhattan The asset-management firm will occupy floors 24 through 27 at the property, at 55 East 52nd...
Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has paid $575 million, or $500,000/unit, for Axis 2300, a 115-unit apartment property in Irvine, Calif The Irvine company purchased the complex from Essex Property Trust of San Mateo, Calif, in a deal brokered by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Middle Street Partners has proposed developing a pair of apartment buildings in Atlanta’s Midtown area Details about the number of units were not disclosed The Charleston, SC, company filed plans to build 40- and...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the 297-room Marriott Downtown Orlando hotel in that Florida city An entity affiliated with United Capital Corp of Great Neck, NY, owns the property, at 400 West...