Philadelphia Business Journal Realty Income Corp has paid $211 million, or $14144/sf, for a 149,180-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Levittown, Pa The Encino, Calif, REIT bought the property from Alliance HSP of Bryn...
Kilroy Realty Corp has agreed to sell The Exchange on 16th, a 750,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco, for $108 billion, or $1,440/sf The buyer has not yet been identified The price would be among the highest, on a square-foot basis,...
Real Estate NJ Elion Partners has paid $297 million, or $14348/sf, for a 207,000-square-foot industrial building in Elizabeth, NJ The Miami investment manager bought the property from a venture of the Seyon Group and Wheelock Street Capital Kassin...
Urban Communities has paid $38325 million, or $134,003/unit, for the Seventh, a 286-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local developer purchased the property from Sterling Real Estate Partners, a Scottsdale, Ariz, value-add investor that was...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of East End Capital has sold the 19,891-square-foot commercial building at 310 and 318 NW 25th St in Miami for $118 million, or about $59323/sf The New York company sold the property, in the city’s...
An affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners Ltd has acquired the 165-unit West 38 apartment property at 7333 West 38th Ave in Wheat Ridge, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from its developer, Wazee Partners, also of Denver, for...
Montgomery Partners has paid $32 million, or $139,130/unit, for the 230-unit Keyway Apartments in Sparks, Nev The Mill Valley, Calif, investor bought the property, at 1100 15th St, from Elan Multifamily Investments, a San Francisco syndicator, in a...
The lender, which had provided $85 million of mezzanine debt against the equity in the seven select-service hotels, has taken over the properties They previously were owned by a venture of Hersha Hospitality Trust and Cindat Capital Management The...
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of Morgan Properties has paid $1937 million, or about $74,500/unit, for the 260-unit Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes in Jacksonville, Fla The King of Prussia, Pa, company purchased the complex, at 7200 Powers...